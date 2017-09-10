Miss North Dakota Cara Mund, come get your new—and upgraded—crown.

Out of 51 contestants, Cara was the lucky beauty pageant contestant to be crowned Miss America 2018 on Sunday night at Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall in New Jersey.

Whether it was her jazz dancing to Michael Jackson's "The Way You Make Me Feel" or answering a surprise two rounds of questions, the 23-year-old beauty received the most amount of votes and was crowned the winner.

So what else should you know about a woman who said that tops on her "Bucket List" was making it Miss America's Top 10 and who called President Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the climate accord a "bad decision"?

We did a bit of investigating and found out more than a few fun facts. Here's just a preview: She's got an Ivy League degree from Brown University and she's headed to law school!