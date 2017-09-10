Eternal love is still pain.

Anastasia "Ana" Steele" and Christian Grey finally tie the knot in Fifty Shades Freed, the third film in the BDSM-themed erotic romance series, and the first teaser trailer was released Saturday.

The video shows Dakota Johnson in Ana's wedding dress—a gorgeous, long-sleeve, boat neck lace gown—as she weds her troubled lover, played by Jamie Dornan. He recites his wedding vows and places a wedding band on her finger as she gives her signature doe-eyed stare, her head and face covered in a veil and her hair styled in an updo.