Anastasia "Ana" Steele" and Christian Grey finally tie the knot in Fifty Shades Freed, the third film in the BDSM-themed erotic romance series, and the first teaser trailer was released Saturday.
The video shows Dakota Johnson in Ana's wedding dress—a gorgeous, long-sleeve, boat neck lace gown—as she weds her troubled lover, played by Jamie Dornan. He recites his wedding vows and places a wedding band on her finger as she gives her signature doe-eyed stare, her head and face covered in a veil and her hair styled in an updo.
The teaser trailer also features footage of Christian shirtless by the sea, James Bond-style, and Ana lounging on the beach and lifting her sunglasses off her face to stare at his chiseled body.
Oh, right! There's the good stuff, too; There is a sneak peek of a sex scene, or sex scenes, showing Christian wielding a riding crop under Ana's chin as she appears to kneel before him and him also moving to kiss her stomach as she stands above him in her underwear.
And danger lurks; In one scene, a man holds Ana at knife-point. She is also shown being stalked while driving and holding a small pistol she found inside a drawer. Christian later points gun at one of his ex-lovers.
Fifty Shades Freed is set for release on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day 2018.