Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Give Daughter Ava Adorable Tribute on Her 18th Birthday
by
Meg Swertlow
|
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
She's all grown up!
Exes Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe may not be together any more, but that doesn't mean they don't have anything to show for it.
Their daughter Ava Phillippe, who is often referred to Reese's twin because their resemblance is so uncanny, turned 18 on Saturday and the proud parents (and even the teen herself) took to Instagram to post super sweet happy birthday tributes to the teen.
Both Reese and Ryan shared a number of adorable throwback photos of their little tow-headed angel from back in the day, but of course, they made sure that they both honored the "smart" young woman she's become.
Along with one sweet image that the Home Again actress, who was married to her Cruel Intentions co-star from 1999 to 2007, shared of herself and her daughter, the Oscar winner wrote, "Happy 18th Birthday to my sweet girl @avaphillippe! Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humor never cease to amaze me. I love you and your HUGE [heart] and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom. #proudmom #18."
Check out Reese's photo and Ryan's multi-part post, and all the too-cute pics that the trio shared in honor of Ava's big day...
Instagram
Proud Papa
Ryan started several adorable, multiple-part birthday posts filled with this pic and a caption that began: "Happy birthday, punk. I love you more than any strangers need read, but..."
Instagram
Ava Played Guitar
Ryan wrote, "You are the coolest."
Instagram
Med Life
Ryan wrote, "Smartest."
Instagram
WInd In Her Hair
Ryan continued, "...Most beautiful daughter a father could ever have..."
Instagram
Princess Ava
Ryan continued, "...and even though you're no longer a child, you'll always be my little girl. Happy 18th, princess." The photo appears to be from from March 3, 2002,
Instagram
Rocker Girl
Ryan posted this rockin' photo of his pink-haired daughter in one of his many bday posts.
Instagram
Let's Go Bowling
The doting dad posted one of these snaps in his multi-part birthday message. The image shows his daughter hanging out at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
Instagram
Twinning
Posting a throwback photo, Reese wrote, "Happy 18th Birthday to my sweet girl @avaphillippe ! Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humor never cease to amaze me. I love you and your HUGE [heart] and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom. #proudmom #18
Instagram
Letters From Her Mama
Ava posted this Instagram and wrote, "18 letters that made me cry (hard) today, courtesy of my lovely mother."
Instagram
Belle of the Ball
Wearing a Disney princess costume, Ava posted this photo of herself on her birthday with the simple caption, "#18."
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.