Alrrrrrrighty then...
Jim Carrey, known for his hilarious personality on and off-screen, gave Catt Sadler from E! News and Daily Pop an awkward interview on the red carpet at Harper's Bazaar's party celebrating Icons by Carine Roitfeld at the Plaza during New York Fashion Week Friday.
Carrey started off circling her while staring at her intently. Mid-interview, he did a brief James Brown impression.
"There's no meaning to any of this," he said. "So I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join and here I am."
Sadler pointed out that the party celebrates icons.
"I don't believe in icons," Carrey deadpanned.
Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
"I don't believe in personalities. I believe that peace lies beyond personalities, beyond invention and disguise, beyond the red 'S' you wear on your chest, that makes bullets bounce off," he said, paraphrasing a commencement speech he gave Maharishi University of Management in Iowa in 2014, when he received an honorary doctorate for his achievements in the arts. The facility offers a "consciousness-based education."
Carrey wore a zany patterned suit to the event.
"I didn't get dressed up," he said. "There is no me. There's just things happening."
This world, he added, is "not our world."
"We don't matter," he said.
Despite his pessimistic outlook, Carrey actually has something to celebrate; Hours before the party, it was announced that the Showtime series I'm Dying Up Here, in which he serves as executive producer and which is based on his own experience in the stand-up comedy world in the '70s, was picked up for a second season.
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.