Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jennerturned heads Friday with different daring looks at a star-studded party for New York Fashion Week, which celebrates top designers' spring/summer 2018 collections.
Kim wore a slinky, strapless, silver Versace gown with a matching choker and gladiator sandals and sported the silver platinum blond hairstyle she debuted earlier this week.
Kendall arrived at the bash wearing a semi-sheer, black tulle, jeweled boat neck Dolce & Gabbana fall 2017 black tulle cocktail dress.
A source told E! News exclusively that Kim and Kendall hung out with close friends and did not stay at the bash until the end.
The party took place at the Plaza Hotel and was presented by Moët & Chandon, Infor, Laura Mercier, Stella Artois, Fujifilm and Swarovski. Other guests included Irina Shayk,Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Paris Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Brooke Shields, Sofia Richie, Hailey Baldwin, Jared Leto, Jim Carrey, Ciara, Paris Hilton and sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, couple Amber Rose and 21 Savage.
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd also made it a date night. He also performed onstage.
The two were spotted holding hands and giving kisses to each other and looked like extremely happy and in love, the source told E! News. The Weeknd started his set around 11 and performed almost a dozen songs and really got the crowd pumped, the source said.