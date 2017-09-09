Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jennerturned heads Friday with different daring looks at a star-studded party for New York Fashion Week, which celebrates top designers' spring/summer 2018 collections.

Kim wore a slinky, strapless, silver Versace gown with a matching choker and gladiator sandals and sported the silver platinum blond hairstyle she debuted earlier this week.

Kendall arrived at the bash wearing a semi-sheer, black tulle, jeweled boat neck Dolce & Gabbana fall 2017 black tulle cocktail dress.

A source told E! News exclusively that Kim and Kendall hung out with close friends and did not stay at the bash until the end.