Kristen Bell Saves Frozen Co-Star Josh Gad's Family From Hurricane Irma

Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Instagram

Instagram, Getty Images

Now that's friendship.

Josh Gadrevealed late Friday that his Frozen co-star Kristen Bell "literally saved" his entire family on Florida's east coast from Hurricane Irma by getting them a hotel room further inland. The actor, who voices Olaf the snowman, was raised in Hollywood, Florida, which is located near Miami. Hurricane Irma is projected to hit those areas on Sunday morning.

"So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma," Gad wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie showing Bell with his parents. "When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew."

The actress is in Florida to film her new comedy movie Like Father and has been hunkering down at a Walt Disney World resort. The theme parks are shutting down over the next few days because of Irma.

"They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!!" Gad added.

Frozen

Disney

Josh Gad, Kristen Bell

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Bell replied in a comment, "Anna ♥s Olaf."

Earlier in the day, the actress posted on her own page, "Last run to the store for #irma hurricane holdover prep while bracing down in orlando- we didn't have the option to leave so here we are. Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping. Every person i passed today was assisting someone else- #neighborshelpingneighbors - it was beautiful to see."

"Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone- but happy that the community will be holding hands through this," she added. "Im grateful to Gary and the team at @swandolphin [the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin resort] in epcot for helping us feel safe while we get through this together."

