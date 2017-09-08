Can John Mayer actually, like... spit game?

Apparently so, if the singer-songwriter's flirty attempt to reach Nicki Minaj is any indication. It all started when John pondered out loud (to his more than 1 million Twitter followers, no less) whether or not the rapper would like him.

In his words, "I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not." Simple as that, right?

Well, Mayer's message reached Nicki loud and clear. She responded less than 30 minutes later with the comeback to beat all comebacks.

"Would my body be your wonderland?" she wrote in response. "Asking for a friend."