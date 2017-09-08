Janet Jackson is doing her part to make a difference in Houston.

In between kicking off her State of the World tour this weekend, the singer took time out of her busy schedule to visit victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Janet and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner traveled to the George R. Brown Convention Center earlier today to meet with evacuees.

"She brought smiles and hugs," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "She seemed very touched seeing all these people sleeping on cots and her dancers were also very moved."

The "All for You" singer along with brother Randy Jackson also spent time with evacuees housed at the NRG stadium. Janet's good deeds come as the Grammy winner plans to dedicate her upcoming Houston concert to those affected by the hurricane by donating proceeds from the show to local flood relief charities.