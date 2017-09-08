F. Carter Smith / Splash
Janet Jackson is doing her part to make a difference in Houston.
In between kicking off her State of the World tour this weekend, the singer took time out of her busy schedule to visit victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Janet and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner traveled to the George R. Brown Convention Center earlier today to meet with evacuees.
"She brought smiles and hugs," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "She seemed very touched seeing all these people sleeping on cots and her dancers were also very moved."
The "All for You" singer along with brother Randy Jackson also spent time with evacuees housed at the NRG stadium. Janet's good deeds come as the Grammy winner plans to dedicate her upcoming Houston concert to those affected by the hurricane by donating proceeds from the show to local flood relief charities.
On Thursday evening, Janet kicked off her tour just eight months after welcoming her first child, Eissa. During opening night at the Cajundome in Louisiana, the singer performed her greatest hits and left fans totally impressed.
"She looks amazing after just giving birth 8 months ago and she was dancing better than ever," a concertgoer shared with E! News. "She is definitely aging backwards."
"She mentioned the hurricane in between songs and used her songs like 'The Knowledge' and 'State of the World' from her Rhythm Nation album to address the social issues we're facing today," our insider added. "It was a great concert."
As relief efforts continue for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, Hollywood is preparing for a star-studded telethon airing this coming Tuesday on all the major networks.
In addition, other stars are traveling to areas affected to make a difference. Most recently, Kevin Hart, Chris Paul and Demi Lovato headed to the Houston Food Bank to feed families.
"Great day of service in Houston today," Chris shared on Instagram. "Thank you to all the volunteers helping out the community!! #HoustonStrong."
E! News has also learned that Tyler Perry sent a truckload of diapers to Houston when he found out they were in low supply.
"As someone who came out of a difficult childhood, Tyler has always been touched by human interest stories and often reaches out personally to give back to communities," a source shared with us.
To donate to the Red Cross' Hurricane Harvey relief fund, click here.
Other organizations—including Coalition for the Homeless, Houston Food Bank, Houston SPCA, Salvation Army and Save the Children—are also accepting donations for relief efforts.
—Additional reporting by Alli Rosenbloom and Amanda Williams