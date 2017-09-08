Farrah Abraham Reveals Why She Can't End Her Drama With Amber Portwood

Farrah Abraham is not convinced a renewing a friendship with Amber Portwood is in her best interest.

E! News caught up with the Teen Mom OG star at New York Fashion Week, where she described what exactly is holding her back from ending their feud once and for all. "I would want to bury that hatchet, too," Abraham shared, "but I'm never wrong. I'm a great friend; I'm a stand-up individual and in the same sentence she wants to be friends with me, she always says I'm crazy."

When Portwood stopped by E!'s Daily Pop last month, described her co-star as "crazy," adding, "We used to be friends, but I don't know what happened. I think she did things for publicity. I still love her to death. She knows that."