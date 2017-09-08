Eleven, Millie Bobby Brown's character on Stranger Things, just might need a lip ring.

The thirteen-year-old actress revealed new face jewelry at the Calvin Klein SS18 show during New York Fashion Week, and it was genius. The small gold accent was the perfect addition to her natural look, but we noted its brilliance when we took a very close look and realized that it's fake. It isn't a ring at all!

The star's faux lip ring is a combination of metallic liquid liner and rhinestones (so now you can finally use the extra crystals from your last bejeweling attempt). While Millie may to be too young for actual piercings, she has certainly found the next best thing.