Tori Spelling Reflects on Her Everlasting Friendship With Jennie Garth: She Used to Beat Up All My Bad Boyfriends

Whether they were playing Donna Martin and Kelly Taylor on screen or just themselves behind the scenes, Tori Spellingand Jennie Garth have always had each other's backs. 

Nearly 30 years since they made their debuts on Beverly Hills, 90210, the two actresses may have said goodbye to their teen characters, but they haven't left each other. 

"As my best friend my whole life, she completes me," Spelling told E! News at the Launch of Netflix's Project Mc2. "She makes me a better person and I think together we compliment each other really well."

Alongside her 9-year-old daughter, Stella McDermott, Spelling reflected on how far they've come since their initial TV days. One of the biggest signs of their growth is the fact they're both mothers to a combined eight children. 

"We far surpass the Brady Brunch between the two of us," she quipped. 

Beverly Hills, 90210: Unforgettable Style Moments

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth

Still, while times have somewhat changed for these longtime BFFs, Tori can't help but sing Jennie's praises—particularly for how she helped Spelling through tricky matters of the heart. 

"She was always confident," the mother of five said of her gal pal. "She used to speak up for me and beat up all my bad boyfriends when I was a teenager."

Now, Jennie is a mom to her own teenager, Lola Facinelli, who was alongside her for the big event. In fact, the 14-year-old loves seeing her mom and Tori on the small screen from back in the day. 

Tori Spelling Reflects on Biggest Beauty Regret From Her Beverly Hills, 90210 Days

"I love watching [reruns] because it's so weird to see her as like my age almost. It's just so cute and weird and I just picture her now," Lola told E! News. "I think it's adorable and I love watching her on TV."

However, there are still some scenes Lola would rather fast forward through—the kissing ones.

As she quipped, "That makes me uncomfortable."

To hear how Jennie feels about watching the show again, check out E!'s video above!

