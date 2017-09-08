Known fact: Natural lighting is best when it comes to applying your makeup.
But just because a good dose of sunshine helps you apply your foundation flawlessly, doesn't mean it's easy to come by. What if you're trying to do your makeup in the evening? What if your apartment gets no direct sunlight? Enter: the genius invention of lighted makeup mirrors. From old Hollywood versions with giant bulbs to less obvious touch-sensitive surfaces, there's a plethora of well-lit options to choose from.
One thing they all have in common: The ability to help you get the job done right.
Keep scrolling to find your new favorite vanity accessory!
Elegant Furniture & Lighting Nova 28-Inch Square LED Mirror in White, $217
Article continues below
Impressions Vanity Co. Touch 3.0 LED Trifold Makeup Mirror, $59
Article continues below
Jerdon Portable LED Lighted Adjustable Makeup Mirror, 10X Magnification White, $30
Article continues below
Spotlite HD Natural Daylight LED 5X/10X Mirror Magnification, $70
Article continues below
Article continues below
Lighted makeup mirror, what would we do without you?
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.