Known fact: Natural lighting is best when it comes to applying your makeup.

But just because a good dose of sunshine helps you apply your foundation flawlessly, doesn't mean it's easy to come by. What if you're trying to do your makeup in the evening? What if your apartment gets no direct sunlight? Enter: the genius invention of lighted makeup mirrors. From old Hollywood versions with giant bulbs to less obvious touch-sensitive surfaces, there's a plethora of well-lit options to choose from.

One thing they all have in common: The ability to help you get the job done right.