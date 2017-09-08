Chester Bennington's memory lives on through millions of fans around the world.

Now less than two months after the Linkin Park frontman committed suicide on July 20, his bandmates are thankful for the continued outpouring of support during an understandably dark time. Bennington's longtime followers organized public memorials for the alt-rock singer, which Linkin Park endorsed and spread the word about.

And now, those who weren't able to attend get a chance to witness just how beloved and admired Chester really was. Linkin Park shared an emotional montage video of the many candlelight vigils, tributes and balloon send offs that took place in places like Peru, Greece, Indonesia, Russia, Kazakhstan and beyond.