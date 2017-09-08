Chester Bennington's memory lives on through millions of fans around the world.
Now less than two months after the Linkin Park frontman committed suicide on July 20, his bandmates are thankful for the continued outpouring of support during an understandably dark time. Bennington's longtime followers organized public memorials for the alt-rock singer, which Linkin Park endorsed and spread the word about.
And now, those who weren't able to attend get a chance to witness just how beloved and admired Chester really was. Linkin Park shared an emotional montage video of the many candlelight vigils, tributes and balloon send offs that took place in places like Peru, Greece, Indonesia, Russia, Kazakhstan and beyond.
Hundreds of Linkin Park fans also gathered in the United States, Germany, Chile, Mexico, the Philippines, China, France and the Netherlands to honor Bennington's legacy and pay their respects through song, art and written word.
"Thank you to our fans from around the world for your outpouring of love and support," Mike Shinoda, Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn penned.
In the days after his sudden passing, a private funeral was held at the South Coast Botanic Garden in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. for the 41-year-old's family, friends and former music colleagues.
As E! News previously reported, Bennington's body was found in his home, located in the upscale coastal community south of Los Angeles. The county coroner's office determined the cause of his death to be suicide by hanging.
This was days b4 my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there,but you'd. Never kmow. #fuckdepression pic.twitter.com/2IPXxXJxmT— Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 7, 2017
Chester's wife Talinda Bennington continues to use her platform as a way to promote suicide prevention and raise awareness for depression. Yesterday, she shared a photo of a smiling Bennington with four of his six children taken shortly before his death.
"This was days b4 my husband took his own life. Suicidal thoughts were there, but you'd never know. #f--kdepression," she wrote.
Talinda continued, "I'm going to spend the rest of my life for this cause. My grandkids won't know about mental stigmas!"
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).