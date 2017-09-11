EXCLUSIVE!

Kylie Jenner Gets Positive News About Her Relationship From a Shaman: "He Has Good Intentions"

Kylie Jenner's love life is looking up!

In this exclusive sneak peek from Sunday's season finale of Life of Kylie, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, along with Kris Jenner and Jordyn Woods, meet with a shaman in Peru to get a reading and ask questions about their personal lives.

"I think my mom thinks we're a little crazy," Kylie admits. Nevertheless, the makeup mogul seems to get positive news about her relationship with boyfriend Travis Scott when she asks for insight in the romance department.

"It's actually very good," the shaman reveals. "There is one person that is very interested. You can see he's already talking with you. Yes, he has good intentions. He's inside, looking at you."

Read

Kylie Jenner Admits Mom Kris Jenner Can Be Really Scary

"Does it start with a T?" Kris asks jokingly, hinting at the "Goosebumps" rapper.

However, according to the shaman, Jordyn will have to wait a little bit longer to find her special someone.

"He says there is no love," the translator says. "It's gonna take time. They are there, but right now they are busy doing other things."

Check out Kylie and Jordyn's reading in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Life of Kylie Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

