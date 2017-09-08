You guys, the wait is over.

It's officially Pumpkin Spice Latte season at Starbucks!!!

Yes, the time of year has finally arrived when you can cozy up with the sweet, sweet warmth of a PSL while watching your favorite Halloween movie in your go-to sweater and leggings—or, until temperatures drop, we can pretend it's acceptable to do so by blasting the air conditioning in our apartments.

But while you may be trying to settle your inner basic bitch from screaming at the top of her lungs over the best part of the year, there's more.