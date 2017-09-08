Look what you made them do. Finally.

Or rather clever YouTube user Matthijs Vlot. He posted on Friday a mashup parody video depicting Game of Thrones characters performing Taylor Swift 's angst-filled comeback single "Look What You Made Me Do."

The singer released the record-breaking song, her first solo track in three years, two weeks ago and many listeners suggested it would be fitting as the theme song for the Game of Thrones' wannabe warrior-turned-vengeful assassin Arya Stark. The character keeps a kill list, while the song contains the lyrics, "I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined / I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!"