Exercise comes into play at different times. In the beginning of my divorce I was craving something like the Tracy Anderson method because it was tough, and I had to take out my aggression, but that was just one phase of my life… I'm such a type-A person and I have a very stressful life and schedule, [yoga is now] my time to myself where I really don't think about anything else. If you're very stressed out, it can calm you down and it can help you get a better night's sleep. So yoga has different purposes and functions for me.

I walk on the beach in the Hamptons all year round, I snowboard, I just took up wake boarding which I'm obsessed with so I'll do that in the summer and when I'm away. And that's really it—I don't get too crazy. There is a world where I'll mix in a spinning class once in a while or a Tracy Anderson class a few times a year, but it's not as consistent.