Although Diamond specializes in facial work, he and his team also fulfill requests from women seeking the boobs and butts of their favorite stars, including 20-year-old Kylie.

Diamond says it all starts with a head-to-toe evaluation, explaining, "As long as I can give somebody what they want, and I think it makes sense and I think it'll look good, then we can make somebody really happy." Although Diamond estimates a total-body Kylie makeover can come with a price tag as high as $150,000, it doesn't stop many women from hiring him and his team of surgeons to alter their appearance. "I did a surgery just yesterday with my partner where he sculpted the breasts and the buttocks and I redid the face," Diamond says. "And we do that probably once a week."

Although these full-body transformations are typically reserved for adult women, Diamond reveals that he will do lip work on teens, saying, "I would have no hesitation treating a girl 15 or 16 years old and, you know, give her a little boost of self-esteem."

After getting a consultation from Dr. Diamond, Quixano concludes that getting her lips surgically altered for a fuller, more Kylie-esque look is worth the price—and the pain. She adds, "It looks like it will hurt, and it's not fun, but I would be willing to go through with it."