Kelis Is Bringing Her Milkshake Recipe to Your Yard

She can teach you and she won't even have to charge.

Kelis is ready to share her milkshake recipe, 14 years after the release of her hit 2003 song, "Milkshake." The singer has teamed up with Baileys to bring us a delicious recipe, just in time for National Chocolate Milkshake Day on Sept. 12!

"Hi I'm Kelis and people always ask what's in my milkshake," she says in the video. "Baileys obviously."

Kelis then breaks down her milkshake recipe. Check it out below!

Step 1: Add 4 scoops of chocolate ice cream

Step 2: Add 8 ounces of ginger beer

Step 3: Add 3 ounces of Baileys Irish ice cream

Step 4: Add 5 pieces of candied ginger

Step 5: 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Step 6: Blend!

You can also add some honey to rim of your class and dip it in chili cinnamon for an extra treat! Then you can pour your milkshake into your glass, add some ginger infused whipped cream and a candied ginger slice and a straw and you're ready to go!

We hope this brings all the boys to your yard!

