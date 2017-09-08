YouTube
It's time to grab a jacket, slap on your shoes and hit play.
As fall slowly settles in, the musical stars have come out of hiding to put their own stamp on the change of season with newly minted tracks. From Taylor Swift 's first single in three years to Sam Smith ending his musical hiatus today, some of Hollywood's biggest hitmakers have returned just in time for the leaves to change.
From a melancholy serenade from Smith to a soulful and flirty anthem by Kelly Clarkson, her newest music in two years, the options range the musical spectrum. Bottom line: there's a tune for everyone this season.
Here's a breakdown of the newest hits to climb the charts:
British crooner Sam Smith is back with "Too Good at Goodbyes," a piano ballad about being dumped, complete with powerful backup vocals. This is a jam fit for belting in the shower—at least, to start.
If you haven't heard of Taylor Swift's first single, "Look What You Made Me Do," you've definitely been living under the thickest rock. The song and accompanying video have broken virtually every record since their surprise releases at the end of August. It seems everyone has an opinion about the revenge track and there's plenty to unpack in the four minutes of melody, so give it a listen and add yours to the list.
After a decade, Aly & AJ are about to release a new album and are leading their release with an airy '80s-esque tune called "Take Me." With nearly a million hits on YouTube, the fans certainly seem to dig it.
Leave it up to Kelly Clarkson to give us options! After two years, the songstress has released not one, but two singles off of her upcoming eighth (yes, eighth!) studio album. One is slow and smooth while the other has an upbeat groove. Either way, you'll be singing along in no time.
