Prince George started school on Thursday, and, naturally, his grandfather Prince Charles was interested in how his first day went.
When an ITV News editor told Charles the young prince looked "a bit anxious" (although, no less adorable if you ask us), Charles seemed to understand George's concern.
"Poor old thing," he said. "He's being left there to have to get on with it when the parents go away is always the problem," he said.
However, Charles said the experience was actually a good thing for his four-year-old grandson.
"It's good for you in the end, I suppose," he told the editor. "It's character building, I suppose."
The editor also asked Charles if he gave George any advice before his first day at Thomas's Battersea, to which he responded, "Of course not. He wouldn't take it from me I don't think at that age."
He continued to explain that "at that age, you don't worry quite so much about going to school as you do when you get a big older."
Luckily for George, his father Prince William was there to help calm his nerves. William walked George hand-in-hand to school, where the royals met the school's principal Helen Haslam. However, George's mother Kate Middleton, who is pregnant with the family's third child, had to miss her son's first day of school due to Hyperemesis Gravidarum.
George looked dapper in his school uniform, which consisted of a collared shirt, blue shorts and socks and a blue sweater with the school's red symbol on it. William held his son's matching backpack.
After dropping George off at school, the Duke of Cambridge attended a reception for England's Under-20 soccer team, where he told head coach Paul Simpson that his son had a "good day."
"There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children, so I was quite pleased I wasn't the one!" William said. "It was really nice, actually. It's a nice school."
Here's hoping George enjoys the rest of his school year.