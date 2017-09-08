Kelly Clarkson's Daughter River Rose Sings on Today and Brings All the Feels

Looks like Kelly Clarkson has a little singer on her hands!

The mommy-of-two joined Hoda Kotb on the Today Show this morning, bringing her daughter, River Rose, 3, and son, Remington Alexander, 1, along with her.

Both children were all smiles while soaking up the spotlight on Clarkson and Kotb's laps, but it looks like the "Because of You" singer might have a future pop star on her hands with River!

Clarkson explained how her baby girl loves to sing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" before going to bed, so the mama decided to give the viewers a taste of that.

Once Clarkson began singing (perfectly, of course), little River couldn't help but smile from ear-to-ear and join along with her.

Even Kotb—who has her own little one, Haley Joy, at home—couldn't handle the cuteness.

"Oh my God, I'm dying," Kotb exclaimed. "I'm dying...I'm exploding!"

Of course, it's no surprise if Clarkson raises a future singer because she's continued to maintain her successful music career for 15 years.

In fact, she just released two new songs, "Love So Soft" and "Move You," which she admitted both of her children have listened to over and over again.

It's no wonder River wants to be just like mommy!

