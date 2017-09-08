Kelsey and Camille Grammer's Daughter Mason Walks NYFW Runway Again

Kelsey Grammer and ex Camille Grammer's daughter Mason Grammer is back on the runway!

The 15-year-old walked the catwalk Thursday at the Malan Breton Collection spring/summer 2018 fashion show in a gorgeous, off-the-shoulder, teal patterned ball gown. She also showcased a belted bronze skater mini dress.

"Mason I'm so proud of you my angel," her mom, best known as a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, wrote on Instagram. "@mason.grammer so happy you had a great time. Love you so much."

This is not Mason's first rodeo; The teen had made five past appearances at New York Fashion Week, including last February, when she walked the runway at the Malan Breton Collection fall/winter 2017 fashion show.