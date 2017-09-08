Smith also told Zane that he's "ready for something more positive." However, romantic relationships aren't his only priority. When asked about the "most challenging" and "greatest" times in his life, Smith talked about getting back on "the same page" as his family and friends.

"My fame and what happens when you become well known really scared me," he said in regards to the most challenging time. "I became very distant to my family and friends just because our lives weren't relatable. So, that was really tough for me. When I'm not close to my family I freak out and I'm just not the best person I could be. Then, I'd say the best moments were just being here for them. For it to not be about me for one year was absolutely wonderful. I was there to see my goddaughter be born. I've been at every single birthday for my mom and my dad, sister and my cousins, my best friends. I'm there for down days and their good days. My sisters' graduation—I was there for both of them. It was incredible."

To hear the whole interview, check out the recording.