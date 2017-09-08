"Revengers" Assemble in Funny, Action-Packed Thor: Ragnarok Promo

In a battle between Thor and Hulk, there isn't a clear winner.

During the NFL's regular season opener on Thursday Night Football, viewers were given a special look at Marvel Studios' blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok, premiering Nov. 3 in U.S. theaters.

Imprisoned on the other side of the universe—and without his mighty hammer, Mjölnir—Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is forced to fight, gladiator-style, to amuse Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). His rival? None other than Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), his friend and a fellow Avengers team member. "Ladies and gentlemen, this is what you've come for," Grandmaster says. "It's main event time."

Talk about an awkward reunion.

While Thor's immediate threat is the Incredible Hulk ("You wouldn't like me when I'm angry"), he has bigger problems back home in Asgard. With Hela (Cate Blanchett), the goddess of death, threatening to destroy his planet and everyone who lives there, the crown prince needs to escape and save his people. He can't do it alone, of course, so he recruits some unlikely allies.

"I'm putting together a team," he tells Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

"This team of yours..." she says. "Has it got a name?"

"Yeah..." Thor says, trying to think quick on his feet. "It's called the Revengers."

"Revengers?" Valkyrie asks.

On second thought, Thor says, "We don't have to have a name. We have no name."

Other "Revengers" include Heimdall (Idris Elba) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

Want more Thor: Ragnarok? Check out these official film stills from Marvel Studios:

Thor Ragnarok

Jasin Boland/Marvel

Standing Strong

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) glistens as the superhero we know and love.

Thor Ragnarok, Karl Urban

Jasin Boland/Marvel

Off to Battle

Skurge (Karl Urban) reminds us why we would not be on the receiving end of that glare. 

Thor Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston

Jasin Boland/Marvel

Twinning

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) trade in their super suits for a more modern look.

Article continues below

Thor Ragnarok, Idris Elba

Jasin Boland/Marvel

He's Sword of a Big Deal

Idris Elba reclaims his role as Heimdall, the all-seeing and all-hearing guardian of Asgard. 

Thor Ragnarok, Jeff Goldblum, Rachel House

Jasin Boland/Marvel

Twisted Games

The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) may be one of the oldest beings in the universe but he doesn't look a day over 500,000. 

Thor Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth, Rachel House, Jeff Goldblum, Tom Hiddleston

Jasin Boland/Marvel

All Tied Up

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) looks uncomfortable in a room with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).

Article continues below

Thor Ragnarok, Tom Hiddleston

Jasin Boland/Marvel

He's a Marvel

We know Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is the bad guy, but can you blame us for staring?

Thor Ragnarok, Tom Hiddleston

Jasin Boland/Marvel

Low-Key Posing

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reminds us why he's the super villain you hate to love. 

Thor Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth

Jasin Boland/Marvel

Earning His Stripes

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) makes the battlefield look like a runway. 

Article continues below

Thor Ragnarok, Jeff Goldblum

Jasin Boland/Marvel

Master of Style

Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) is ageless in a very fashion-forward metallic suit. 

Thor Ragnarok, Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson

Jasin Boland/Marvel

Head to Head and Knife to Knife

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is back and has found himself battling Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). Good luck with that one, L. 

Thor Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo

Marvel

Fight! Fight! Fight!

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) face off in an epic showdown. 

Article continues below

Thor Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth

Jasin Boland/Marvel

Blue Eyed Hero

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) looks calm and ready for anything.

Thor Ragnarok, Mark Ruffalo

Jasin Boland/Marvel

Sulky Hulky

Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) seems pensive and you don't want to make him angry. 

Thor Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Mark Ruffalo

Jasin Boland/Marvel

Squad Goals

Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) are on a mission and we can't wait to see how it plays out. 

Article continues below

Thor Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth

Jasin Boland/Marvel

Red Cape Is the New Black

Sporting a shorter hairstyle, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) plays with some buttons that look like they might be important. 

Thor Ragnarok, Tessa Thompson

Jasin Boland/Marvel

Power Pose!

Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) stands up to the man in a fierce suit of armor. 

Thor: Ragnarok, Tom Hiddleston

Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Ready for Action

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) makes us all want to be a supervillian. 

Article continues below

Thor: Ragnarok, Jeff Goldblum

Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

If Looks Could Kill

Grandmaster (Jeff Goldbloom) is sporting some serious eyeliner. 

Thor: Ragnarok, Cate Blanchett

Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Lady Evil

The ruthless Hela (Cate Blanchett) fiercely stares down her adversaries. 

Thor: Ragnarok, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth

Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Let's Talk

Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) are in a heated discussion. 

Article continues below

Thor: Ragnarok, Tessa Thompson

Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Babes and Brews

Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) joins supervillians for some brews. 

Thor: Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth

Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Smokin' Hot!

Thor (Chris Hemswroth) makes being a superhero look easy. 

Thor: Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson

Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Ready for War

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) join together with their swords in hand for a chat. 

Article continues below

Directed by Taika Waititi and produced by Kevin Feige, Thor: Ragnarock also brings back Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Anthony Hopkins as Odin and Karl Urban as Skurge.

The blockbuster will be released in standard format, as well as in 3D, IMAX and IMAX 3D.

