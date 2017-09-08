The actress, who has been dating Jack Antonoff for years, was entertained by the athlete's efforts, replying, "Okay now you're making me laugh. I'm gonna have to read your wiki. This whole exchange is a real trip!"

Dykstra didn't stop there. Next up, a video of a home run he hit in 1986. As he noted, "This is a good place to start to get the bloodflow going, doll."

However, the conversation soon shifted. Unfortunately, someone else piped in to tell Dykstra to "have some standards" while simultaneously insulting Lena.

"Oh, I'm just looking to tease her and break her heart, don't worry, dude," the athlete replied.

The star was not amused. "Good luck with that," she tweeted back. "I just asked who you were and the answer I got was 'just a classic piece a shit!' #notallbaseballplayers."

"You guys I'm being simultaneously trolled & seduced by @LennyDykstra this day has gotten really f--king weird," Dunham continued. "You know deep down you want to take a ride on the space shuttle," he answered.