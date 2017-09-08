No wild thoughts here: Rihanna's new cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, will sell out—and fast!
Before Thursday night's launch party, details about the collection were kept almost completely under wraps, with only a few teasers on social media. By Friday midnight, the skin-heavy collection—all 40 longwear foundations ($34), 20 complexion sticks ($25) and even application tools designed by the "Love on the Brain" singer—was up for grabs and trending across the Internet.
"I want women all over the world to feel great. We are women and we have challenges. We deserve to feel beautiful," RiRi told E! New's Catt Sadler at the Fenty Beauty launch party in Brooklyn. "I want women of all shades to feel included, and all races and all cultures to be a part of this. That's really what was important to me when choosing the shades and how many we were going to make, especially with the foundations."
If the foundations' frosted glass casing doesn't make you want to find your shade, the hexagonal Match Stix—which can be used to conceal, contour or even highlight—will. Even the Invisimatte Blotting Paper ($16), an all-white rectangular box, looks both clinical and chic.
Rihanna feels the sexiest when she has a tan, and her "skin is really good…no breakouts," she said—so it makes sense the collection would concentrate on skin makeup. But what happens when she doesn't feel her best?
"Am I a woman? Every woman has that," explained the star. "Some days, you're just like, ‘It's a bad day. I'm going to need more makeup today, or a brighter lipstick to distract from the dark circles,' but it's no big deal. Who cares? It's a bad day—you're going to have a good one tomorrow."
In badgalriri form, every product is thoughtfully designed. The six-shaped hexagon theme continues throughout the packaging with highlighters aptly named "Mean Money/Hu$tla Baby" and "Trophy Wife" and a rose-hued lip luminizer called "Gloss Bomb."
With less than 24 hours on the market, rumors are already circulating that more expansion into other makeup territories are to come. Considering this is Rihanna we're talking about, it will probably surprise and delight you.
"It's a fun situation," the singer said. "And I want all women to have a piece and take part."
Fenty Beauty is exclusively sold at Sephora.