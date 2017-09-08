No wild thoughts here: Rihanna's new cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, will sell out—and fast!

Before Thursday night's launch party, details about the collection were kept almost completely under wraps, with only a few teasers on social media. By Friday midnight, the skin-heavy collection—all 40 longwear foundations ($34), 20 complexion sticks ($25) and even application tools designed by the "Love on the Brain" singer—was up for grabs and trending across the Internet.

"I want women all over the world to feel great. We are women and we have challenges. We deserve to feel beautiful," RiRi told E! News' Catt Sadler at the Fenty Beauty launch party in Brooklyn. "I want women of all shades to feel included, and all races and all cultures to be a part of this. That's really what was important to me when choosing the shades and how many we were going to make, especially with the foundations."