Kaia Gerber Makes Her New York Fashion Week Runway Debut

Kaia Gerber is officially in the big leagues!

Cindy Crawford's 16-year-old daughter walked her very first runway at New York Fashion Week on Thursday evening, and the debut was nothing short of impressive. Gerber modeled for Raf Simon's Calvin Klein show, wearing a pair of gold satin pants, a color-block button down and a royal blue turtleneck.

She accessorized the high-fashion look with a pair of leather boots and a fringed, black and red shoulder bag. Gerber's makeup was kept to a glowy minimum, and her brunette waves were parted down and around her shoulders.

Big brother Presley Gerber, 18, took to Instagram with a video of the stunning teen hitting the runway as he cheered on the front row.