While fashion week is all about what's happening on the runways, sometimes the coolest trends can be found off the catwalk.
With celebs, supermodels and industry insiders flocking to New York for all things fashion, you can expect the sartorial inspo to reach new heights—and we just want to get on that level. What kind of heels do we need to reach it?
Leave it to the street style stars to answer those kinds of questions this season, with our faves like Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber stepping out in everything from all-white jumpsuits to leather booties.
We're taking notes.
Here are the best celeb street style looks so far!
James Devaney/GC Images
The model is bringing back all black, and we're totally here for it.
Asadorian / Splash News
Katie Holmes is rocking a trendier take on florals.
Robert O'neil / Splash News
More is more, especially for a tiered dress. Danielle Campbell looked pretty in purple.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
The model stands tall during New York Fashion with Lady Gaga-like boots.
Christopher Peterson/Splash News
The supermodel's incognito look makes us wonder if she's a Harry Potter fan.
Gotham/GC Images
Per usual, Reese Witherspoon is keeping it classy, sporting an all-blue ensemble.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
The street style star has mastered comfortable fashion, pairing a utilitarian-inspired jumpsuit and velvet slide-ons.
BG021/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
When your supermodel mom stars in a famous Pepsi commercial, wearing a Pepsi-branded jacket is the perfect way to start fashion week.
Gotham/GC Images
Keep it simple! The platinum blonde reveals how to wear denim this fall.
