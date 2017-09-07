While fashion week is all about what's happening on the runways, sometimes the coolest trends can be found off the catwalk.
With celebs, supermodels and industry insiders flocking to New York for all things fashion, you can expect the sartorial inspo to reach new heights—and we just want to get on that level. What kind of heels do we need to reach it?
Leave it to the street style stars to answer those kinds of questions this season, with our faves like Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber stepping out in everything from all-white jumpsuits to leather booties.
We're taking notes.
Here are the best celeb street style looks so far!
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
The model's oversized jeans just may be the best fall denim trend yet.
Timur Emek/Getty Images
The model has legs for days in her over-the-knee boots and high-waist shorts.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Kate's head-to-toe look is fierce and feminine, courtesy of fall florals.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Mermaid-length hair, fur and leather boots—this outfit is worthy of a diva.
Gotham/GC Images
And just like that, Selena has set the fall coat standard.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
The style influencer drapes herself in fall trends with an off-shoulder button-down shirt, athleisure pants, white boots and clear lens glasses.
Gotham/GC Images
The Blackish star's lipstick and purse pairing is a perfect trend for fall.
Gotham/GC Images
All-white everything? Victoria Justice shows us how it's done.
ames Devaney/GC Images
Gigi lights up the sidewalk in a hot pink two-piece.
James Devaney/GC Images
The model is bringing back all black, and we're totally here for it.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Kim Sa-rang had us feeling floral at the Tory Burch Spring/Summer show.
Jesse Bauer/startraksphoto.com
Julianne Hough got the memo about that Insta-famous bamboo bag.
XactpiX / Splash
Heidi Klum makes a statement in all blue. Will this be the must-have color for fall?
Asadorian / Splash News
Katie Holmes is rocking a trendier take on florals.
Robert O'neil / Splash News
More is more, especially for a tiered dress. Danielle Campbell looked pretty in purple.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
The model stands tall during New York Fashion with Lady Gaga-like boots.
Christopher Peterson/Splash News
The supermodel's incognito look makes us wonder if she's a Harry Potter fan.
Gotham/GC Images
Per usual, Reese Witherspoon is keeping it classy, sporting an all-blue ensemble.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
The street style star has mastered comfortable fashion, pairing a utilitarian-inspired jumpsuit and velvet slide-ons.
BG021/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
When your supermodel mom stars in a famous Pepsi commercial, wearing a Pepsi-branded jacket is the perfect way to start fashion week.
Gotham/GC Images
Keep it simple! The platinum blonde reveals how to wear denim this fall.
