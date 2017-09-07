While fashion week is all about what's happening on the runways, sometimes the coolest trends can be found off the catwalk.

With celebs, supermodels and industry insiders flocking to New York for all things fashion, you can expect the sartorial inspo to reach new heights—and we just want to get on that level. What kind of heels do we need to reach it?

Leave it to the street style stars to answer those kinds of questions this season, with our faves like Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber stepping out in everything from all-white jumpsuits to leather booties.

We're taking notes.