New York Fashion Week Spring 2018: Best Celeb Street Style Looks

ESC: Street Style, NYFW

While fashion week is all about what's happening on the runways, sometimes the coolest trends can be found off the catwalk. 

With celebs, supermodels and industry insiders flocking to New York for all things fashion, you can expect the sartorial inspo to reach new heights—and we just want to get on that level. What kind of heels do we need to reach it?

Leave it to the street style stars to answer those kinds of questions this season, with our faves like Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber stepping out in everything from all-white jumpsuits to leather booties. 

We're taking notes. 

Here are the best celeb street style looks so far!

ESC: Celeb Street Style, NYFW Sofia Rochie

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sofia Rochie

The model's oversized jeans just may be the best fall denim trend yet.

ESC: Celeb Street Style, NYFW, Jasmine Tookes

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes

The model has legs for days in her over-the-knee boots and high-waist shorts.

ESC: Celeb Street Style, NYFW, Kate Bosworth

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Kate Bosworth

Kate's head-to-toe look is fierce and feminine, courtesy of fall florals.

ESC: Celeb Street Style, NYFW, Nicki Minaj

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

Mermaid-length hair, fur and leather boots—this outfit is worthy of a diva.

ESC: Street Style, Selena Gomez, NYFW

Gotham/GC Images

Selena Gomez

And just like that, Selena has set the fall coat standard.

ESC: Street Style, Olivia Culpo, NYFW

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

The style influencer drapes herself in fall trends with an off-shoulder button-down shirt, athleisure pants, white boots and clear lens glasses.

ESC: Street Style, Tracee Ellis Ross, NYFW

Gotham/GC Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Blackish star's lipstick and purse pairing is a perfect trend for fall.

ESC: Street Style, Victoria Justice, NYFW

Gotham/GC Images

Victoria Justice

All-white everything? Victoria Justice shows us how it's done. 

ESC: Street Style, Gigi Hadid, NYFW

ames Devaney/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

Gigi lights up the sidewalk in a hot pink two-piece.

ESC: Street Style, Hailey Baldwin, NYFW

James Devaney/GC Images

Hailey Baldwin

The model is bringing back all black, and we're totally here for it.

ESC: Street Style, Kim Sa-rang, NYFW

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Kim Sa-rang

Kim Sa-rang had us feeling floral at the Tory Burch Spring/Summer show.

ESC: Street Style, Julianne Hough, NYFW

Jesse Bauer/startraksphoto.com

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough got the memo about that Insta-famous bamboo bag. 

ESC: Street Style, Heidi Klum, NYFW

XactpiX / Splash

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum makes a statement in all blue. Will this be the must-have color for fall?

ESC: Celeb Street Style, NYFW, Katie Holmes

Asadorian / Splash News

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes is rocking a trendier take on florals. 

ESC: Street Style, Danielle Campbell, NYFW

Robert O'neil / Splash News

Danielle Campbell

More is more, especially for a tiered dress. Danielle Campbell looked pretty in purple. 

ESC: Street Style, Hailey Baldwin

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Hailey Baldwin

The model stands tall during New York Fashion with Lady Gaga-like boots.

ESC: Bella Hadid

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Bella Hadid

The supermodel's incognito look makes us wonder if she's a Harry Potter fan.

ESC: Street Style, Reese Witherspoon, NYFW

Gotham/GC Images

Reese Witherspoon

Per usual, Reese Witherspoon is keeping it classy, sporting an all-blue ensemble.

ESC: Street Style, Gigi Hadid, NYFW

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

The street style star has mastered comfortable fashion, pairing a utilitarian-inspired jumpsuit and velvet slide-ons.

ESC: Street Style, Kaia Gerber, NYFW

BG021/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kaia Gerber

When your supermodel mom stars in a famous Pepsi commercial, wearing a Pepsi-branded jacket is the perfect way to start fashion week.

ESC: Street Style, Karlie Kloss

Gotham/GC Images

Karlie Kloss

Keep it simple! The platinum blonde reveals how to wear denim this fall.

