New York Fashion Week Spring 2018: Best Beauty

ESC: Best Beauty NYFW, Brock Collection

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

ESC: Fashion Week at E! Banner

What will the world's top makeup artists and hairstylists do next?

Now that New York Fashion Week has officially begun, we're on the edge of our seats waiting for the best new beauty trends to make their way down the runway. Will we spot the next top bun? Will find out a more efficient way to contour? What's the next eyeshadow color trend? Will we be blinded by the epic glow of Rihanna's new Fenty Beauty launch? The possibilities are endless with the most creative beauty professionals backstage.

So far, it seems that fashion week will continue the natural-appearing makeup trend. Design houses Adam Selman, Creatures of Comfort and the Brock Collection have already proved that less is more. On the other hand, Desigual took an extremely natural approach with tribal face paint and mystical-feeling beauty. 

Photos

E!ssentials: How to Achieve Runway Model Skin

What's next? We've pulled our favorite looks from the runway. Check them out below! 

ESC: Best Beauty, Cushnie Et Ochs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cushnie Et Ochs

ESC: Best Beauty, Jason Wu

JP Yim/Getty Images

Jason Wu

ESC: Best Beauty, Ulla Johnson

Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ulla Johnson

ESC: Best Beauty, Jason Wu

JP Yim/Getty Images

Jason Wu

ESC: Best Beauty, Calvin Klein Collection

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Calvin Klein Collection

ESC: Best Beauty NYFW, Tom Ford

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Tom Ford

ESC: Best Beauty NYFW, Creatures of Comfort

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Creatures of Comfort

ESC: Best Beauty NYFW, Pamella Roland

JP Yim/Getty Images

Pamella Roland

ESC: Best Beauty NYFW, Tadashi Shoji

EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images

Tadashi Shoji

ESC: Best Beauty NYFW, Desigua

Anna Webber/Getty Images

Desigual

ESC: Best Beauty NYFW, Brock Collection

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brock Collection

ESC: Best Beauty NYFW, Tom Ford

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Tom Ford

ESC: Best Beauty NYFW, Pamella Roland

JP Yim/Getty Images

Pamella Roland

ESC: Best Beauty NYFW, Noon By Noor

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Noon by Noor

ESC: Best Beauty NYFW, Desigua

Anna Webber/Getty Images

Desigual

ESC: Best Beauty NYFW, Adam Selman

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adam Selman

Follow @stylecollective for updates on all things Fashion Week at E!

