Jenelle Evans is fighting back after the grandmother of her son, Kaiser Griffith, filed for emergency temporary custody of the 3-year-old.
E! News obtained legal documents submitted by Doris Davidson on Sept. 1, 2017 against the Teen Mom star and Kaiser's father, Nathan Griffith, which (among other things) claim Jenelle's daughter Ensley Eason tested positive for marijuana at the time of her birth in January 2017.
As a result, Davidson also claims DSS opened an investigation that found both Jenelle and her fiancé David Eason had marijuana in their system. Additionally, Kaiser's grandmother reported "several occasions" in which she witnessed "bruising and markings on the minor child that are unusual and more than normal" than she thinks a child should have.
"The Plaintiff and Defendant [Nathan Griffith] are at this time not fit and proper persons to provide for the care custody and control of the minor child," the documents stated.
Jenelle—who is no stranger to child custody battles—shared the following statement exclusively with E! News: "Our lawyers are talking today. Doris made accusations but I can tell you that Barbara has a lot to do with them… Doris threw her own son under the bus by admitting that he has pending felonies and possibly on drugs. Her emergency filing was against me and Nathan Both."
The MTV reality star also believes her estranged mother, Barbara Evans, played a part in influencing Davidson to seek emergency custody.
Evans continued, "I can tell you that they are allegations, driven by my mom, and she didn't get her emergency custody. That speaks for itself."
E! News has reached out to Davidson's legal representatives for comment. Davidson does reference Jace Evans' grandmother in the documents, in which she states Barbara expressed "concern" over Kaiser's well-being, citing a May 2017 incident in which the toddler and Jace, 8, were locked out of the house on a "very hot day."
Davidson then alleges that David uses "inappropriate and excessive discipline" against Kaiser, in addition to spanking him "very hard" and "leaving marks."
She is requesting a judge test Jenelle's hair follicles for drugs and undergo a psychological evaluation "for the purpose of assisting the Court in determining her fitness to have contact with the minor child..."
In May 2017, Jenelle and Barbara came to a custody agreement regarding her first son, Jace. The mutually agreed upon visitation schedule awarded Jenelle custody of the child on weekends, holidays and during the summer season.
She told E! News at the time, "I'm not restricted to when my mom says I can have my son anymore and at the moment that's all I care about. [I] just want to spend time with my son. He will be home one day but today wasn't the day, sadly."