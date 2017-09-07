It's that time of the year again! Summer has officially come to a close and kids across the nation are ditching their beach-ready flip flops for backpacks and uniforms.
Standing at the door with a camera in hand and a tear in their eye? The parents, of course! And no surprise here, celebrities are just like us when it comes to sending off their children to start the year off right.
Hollywood moms and dads like Jennifer Lopez, Prince William, Sarah Jessica Parker and more have shared heartwarming photos of their little ones as they prepare to begin another semester of education and fun. Some can't help but grab the tissues as their sons and daughters skip out the door, while others are silently cheering "Freedom!" to finally have a few hours of alone time. (And hey, who could blame them?!)
We've rounded up plenty of priceless family memories in the gallery below from your favorite stars including Jessica Simpson and Kelly Ripa. And if you or your little one has yet to start school, check out the video above for a roundup of movies that'll most definitely get you in the mood for learning!
Good luck to all the celebrity kiddies as they head back to school!
Chris Jackson/Getty Images Royal Photographer
Stepping in for pregnant Kate Middleton, the beloved royal accompanies his 4-year-old son to his very first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London.
The musically talented co-parents twin's Max and Emme start off fourth grade in matching uniforms.
Camden, 4, and Brooklyn Lachey, 2, rock their pre-school entrance in style!
Article continues below
Mini-me alert! 5-year-old Maxwell Drew is all smiles before heading into kindergarten.
With baby No. 3 on the way, it's safe to say these celeb parents are cherishing every moment with Honor and Haven.
All grown up! The daytime talk show host can't believe 14-year-old Joaquin is starting high school, writing, "How is the newborn baby a freshman in high school???? HOW???"
Article continues below
The former child star and country singer's 9-year-old little girl, Maddie Aldrige, strikes a pose ahead of fourth grade.
"2nd day of 2nd grade. GO HANK GO!" the former Playboy model captioned this snapshot of 7-year-old Hank Jr. and 3-year-old Alijah.
The Sex and the City alum sends 8-year-old daughters Marion and Tabitha off to third grade with a heartwarming photo.
Article continues below
"Every single emotion pouring forth!!!" the actress captioned this pic of her little guy Max eager to start preschool.
The Fuller House star is so proud of Zoie and Beatrix, writing, "Happy first day of school to these two awesome little ladies!! I am so proud of them! Although, I can't believe they're in 4th and 2nd grade!! How did that happen?! #momlife"
Time flies when it's time to go back to school! Just ask Heigl's 8-year-old, Nancy Leigh.
Article continues below
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.