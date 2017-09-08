Kim Richards is taking more steps forward on her road to recovery.
Back in March, E! News exclusively learned that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star could face jail time if she failed to complete 450 hours of community service by today's date. Richards' attorney was told by Commissioner Jane Godfrey that if Richards' hours weren't completed at Midnight Mission by Sept. 7, 2017 she could face jail time.
But Godfrey also said that Richards could avoid a sentence based on good cause, which means she wouldn't have all 450 hours completed but she'd be almost done or prove that she's making an effort to complete her community service hours.
E! News exclusively learned today that Richards' attorney appeared in court this morning for her client's progress report stemming from Richards' 2015 Beverly Hills Hotel arrest. Richards' attorney confirmed that her client has completed 180 hours of the court ordered total of 450 hours of community service. Proof of service, a written letter from the place in which Richards has been doing community service stating the progress so far, was also given to the court justice.
A new date for another progress report was set for Dec. 19, 2017. At this hearing Richards must have proof that the remaining 270 hours of community service have been completed. She'll need to bring another letter as proof of service that the hours are complete.
This news comes just days after Richards opened up to E! News about her recovery and staying sober. Richards has gotten involved with Skydog Ranch, a non-profit organization that provides a rescue home to at-risk mustang horses in America, providing sanctuary for horses that have wound up in kill pens, at auction, or being neglected, starved, or abused. Skydog gives volunteer opportunities to people who are in the process of recovery.
Richards told E! News exclusively, "My recovery has been amazing and I love how I feel. This has been a huge part of it and has helped me a lot. The Sanctuary keeps me grounded and keeps me at peace and it's healthy for me. It's been amazing for me and me coming here has really been a major part of keeping me sober."