"I went home and I made a PowerPoint presentation for her," she said. "And in that presentation there were androgynous rock stars and artists that live their truth and are probably made fun of every day of their lives and carry on. [They] wave their flag, and inspire the rest of us."

Pink used herself as the perfect example and continued, speaking directly to her daughter in the audience, "Baby, girl, we don't change, we take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. We help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty. And to all of the artists here, I am so inspired by all of you. Thank you for being your true selves. And for lighting the way for us."

The moment had the audience and viewers in chills, applauding her strong message. But that was far from the first time she's inspired us.