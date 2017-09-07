The Duggar sisters don't want their brother joining their privacy lawsuit.

Back in May, two years after Josh Duggar's molestation controversy was revealed, Jill, Jinger, Jessa and Joy Duggar filed a lawsuit against Springdale, Ark., Washington County, Ark. county and police officials, as well as In Touch publishers, over police documents that were released in 2015.

The sisters told E! News in a statement back in May, "This case is solely about protecting children who are victims of abuse. Revealing juvenile identities under these circumstances is unacceptable, and it's against the law. The media and custodians of public records who let these children down must be held accountable. This case has vast implications for all our children. We hope that by bringing this case to the public's attention, all children will be protected from reckless reporting."