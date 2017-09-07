Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are very pleased with her recent Vanity Fair cover story, in which she said the two are in love, E! News has learned.

The Suits actress' comments to the magazine marked her first extensive comments about the pair's romance since Kensington Palace confirmed their relationship last November and has fueled speculation the two could get engaged soon.

"Both Meghan and Harry are really happy with how the Vanity Fair feature turned out," a source close to Markle told E! News exclusively Thursday. "The photos are gorgeous and [photographer Peter] Lindbergh's office sent copies of the set to Meghan as a gift. She's thrilled."