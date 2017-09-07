Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are very pleased with her recent Vanity Fair cover story, in which she said the two are in love, E! News has learned.
The Suits actress' comments to the magazine marked her first extensive comments about the pair's romance since Kensington Palace confirmed their relationship last November and has fueled speculation the two could get engaged soon.
"Both Meghan and Harry are really happy with how the Vanity Fair feature turned out," a source close to Markle told E! News exclusively Thursday. "The photos are gorgeous and [photographer Peter] Lindbergh's office sent copies of the set to Meghan as a gift. She's thrilled."
In her interview, published in Vanity Fair's October 2017 issue, Markle said about her and Harry, "We're a couple. We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."
She also revealed that the two met in July 2016 through mutual friends.
"We're two people who are really happy and in love," she added. "We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."