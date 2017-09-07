8 Things You Probably Forgot About the New Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Well, Bachelor Nation, we finally have our next leading man!

As E! News reported this morning, Arie Luyendyk Jr. will get another shot at love as the next star of The Bachelor season 22.

The big news was announced on Good Morning America today, much to the surprise of the show's fans. You see, Luyendyk isn't a recent contestant from the show, previously starring on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette in 2012.

Though he finished as a runner-up on the show, he hasn't been back on television in five years.

Needless to say, it's been some time since we even thought about the professional racecar driver from Scottsdale, Arizona—or, perhaps, it's the first time you're hearing his name at all.

Either way, we're giving you a refresher on what you need to know about the new Bachelor before he begins his search for love (again) on national television.

Watch the video above for eight things you may have forgotten about Arie Luyendyk Jr.!

