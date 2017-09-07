Bachelor nation is not happy!

After anxiously awaiting the announcement of the season 22 pick for The Bachelor, it was finally revealed today that race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. is going to be stepping up to the plate. Lets just say, some fans are less than excited with the surprising pick and a lot of people are wondering if it was even the right choice.

For a guy nicknamed the "Kissing Bandit," it's no wonder some are not thrilled to see him attempt to find love this season. But alas, we all deserve a shot at true happiness...right? "I'll be 36 in a few weeks so for me its time," Arie explained on Good Morning America.