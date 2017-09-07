Bachelor nation is not happy!
After anxiously awaiting the announcement of the season 22 pick for The Bachelor, it was finally revealed today that race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. is going to be stepping up to the plate. Lets just say, some fans are less than excited with the surprising pick and a lot of people are wondering if it was even the right choice.
For a guy nicknamed the "Kissing Bandit," it's no wonder some are not thrilled to see him attempt to find love this season. But alas, we all deserve a shot at true happiness...right? "I'll be 36 in a few weeks so for me its time," Arie explained on Good Morning America.
In the last five years since his initial run on The Bachelorette, Arie's name has been thrown around a few times as a potential candidate. So could this finally be the season he settles down and finds love? Will fans rally behind him in the end?
