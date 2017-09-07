Somebody call the tooth fairy because Pink's daughter Willow Sage Hart finally lost that tooth.

The singer told E! News that her six-year-old daughter had a loose tooth on the red carpet for the 2017 MTV VMAs.

"She is going to lose her tooth any second," Pink said, wincing when her daughter wiggled it back and forth.

Pink even shared that she tried to pull the tooth out herself a few weeks ago but was unsuccessful.

"She let me tie dental floss around it a couple weeks ago, but then I screwed it up and it didn't work," she said. "And now, she won't let me do it."