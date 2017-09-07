As E! News confirmed this morning, Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes broke up following their brief romance on Bachelor in Paradise.

Now, we can reveal exactly what led to Stanton, 27, to calling things off with the "social media influencer" (as Hayes, 28, described himself on BIP).

"We got home from the show, and we decided to give it a shot," Stanton told us at the filming for the BIP reunion special. "He asked me to be his girlfriend, and after that, he never really treated me like I was his girlfriend. He was still going out with his friends all the time, and he kept going MIA for a few days. It was just a confusing situation."