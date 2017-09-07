Honey Bunches of Oats Lady Retires After 40 Years of Bringing Joy and "Sparkle Flakes" to People's Lives

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ciara

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kirk Cameron

Kirk Cameron Stirs Controversy Over Hurricane Irma Comments

ESC: Christina El Moussa Tips

Christina El Moussa's Tips for a Post-Breakup Home Redesign

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Happy retirement, Honey Bunches of Oats lady!

In 2015, Diana Hunter, a production employee at one of Post's cereal factories in Battle Creek, Michigan, appeared as herself in a couple of now-famous ads for the product and soon became recognized as the unofficial face of the popular brand.

BuzzFeed reported this week that one of her co-workers said Hunter retired last Friday and is a "good friend that will be missed." Hunter worked at the factory for more than 40 years.

Photos

Best and Worst Ads for Fall TV 2016

Honey Bunches of Oats, Ad

BurnsGroup

In her first Honey Bunches of Oats commercial, Hunter, wearing a hairnet and a red hard hat, says, "I get out of work and I got to the store and somebody smells around, 'Mmm, I smell cookies.' I said, 'Oh no, you just smell me. I just got out of work. That's Honey Bunches of Oats.'"

She also appeared in another Honey Bunches of Oats commercial in which she makes "sparkle flakes."

"When you taste it, you think it's a sparkle," she says. "A sparkle in your eye."

The ad aired nationwide thousands of times for about a year.

TAGS/ Ads , Viral , Commercials , Top Stories , TV , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.