Police Respond to Aaron Carter's Home for Suicide Threat Call

It's been a troubling week for Aaron Carter.

E! News has learned that an anonymous call reporting a suicide threat involving Carter came into St. Petersburg, Fla. police department last night. Police documents obtained by E! News show that police responded to the home at 10:01 p.m., but they did not make contact with Carter. According the documents, there was no answer at the door but there was a vehicle out front and window blinds on the house were open. While police could see into a bedroom and part of a hallway, they did not see anyone.

The documents also state that there was no odor and no signs of distress inside and it appeared that everything was OK.

This news comes on the heels of a series of alarming events this week. On Tuesday morning, Carter was involved in a car accident in which the 29-year-old singer broke his nose and totaled his BMW. Carter took to Twitter after the accident, letting his followers know what happened.

"Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4," Carter wrote.