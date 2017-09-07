You guys, it's really not Ariel Winter's fault that her booty sometimes sneaks out of her shorts.

The Modern Family star is no stranger to rocking some revealing ensembles, and while haters may say she tries to show off all her curves, she promises those teeny tiny shorts are simply the victim of her pert derriere.

In fact, Winter took to Twitter with the perfect clapback for anyone criticizing her cheeky attire.

"I literally do not try and show my ass when I wear shorts," she wrote. "My ass just eats them up and then I don't notice...awkward af."

LOL! Girl, we get it, we get it.