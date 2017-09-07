"So that's something that we're really doing. With every script there's something really fresh and groundbreaking that's happening," he teased. "We're super excited about it. Right now we're [filming] our fourth episode and it's really great. It's really great."

Goldwyn said the cast and crew feel "so lucky" that they get to end Scandal on their terms.

"Networks, they don't have to tell you! So a lot of shows, come May, they say, ‘Oh by the way in September you don't have a job,'" he said with a laugh. "So we knew a year ahead of time. Shonda called us all and she was like this is what's happening, this is a decision I made. It wasn't the network; I am bringing this to a close and finishing it strong. So it's a celebration, really. It's like being a senior in high school. And we all know we're graduating, so we all get to appreciate every moment. And we're very, very close."