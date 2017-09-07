That's one stylish mama!

Ciara made her first red carpet debut since giving birth to her daughter Sienna Princess Wilson at the Tom Ford show for New York Fashion Week. The singer and her husband Russell Wilson welcomed their latest family addition last April.

Even the rain couldn't stop Ciara from looking fabulous. Dressed to the nines, she opted for a long black dress with a back slit and styled it with metallic strappy heels and a neck accessory. She also wore her hair down and straight. How pretty!