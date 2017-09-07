Ciara Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since the Birth of Daughter Sienna

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Culpo

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Woody Allen, Kate Winslet

Why Kate Winslet, Kristen Stewart and Blake Lively Worked With Woody Allen, Despite the Allegations Against Him

Thor Ragnarok

Check Out the Colorful New Thor: Ragnarok Posters

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

That's one stylish mama!

Ciara made her first red carpet debut since giving birth to her daughter Sienna Princess Wilson at the Tom Ford show for New York Fashion Week. The singer and her husband Russell Wilson welcomed their latest family addition last April.

Even the rain couldn't stop Ciara from looking fabulous. Dressed to the nines, she opted for a long black dress with a back slit and styled it with metallic strappy heels and a neck accessory. She also wore her hair down and straight. How pretty!

Photos

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Cutest Pics

Ciara shared pictures of her glam look on social media and even did her own catwalk, turning a hallway into a runway. 

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

?Getting Read For @TomFord show. Silly Girl ??#NYFW?

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ciara wasn't the only celebrity in attendance at the show. Chaka Khan, EJ Johnson, Ansel Elgort, Cindy Crawford, and Kim Kardashian (who showed up with silvery hair) were also there. Of course, there were stars on the runway, too, including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid

It looks like it's been a busy week for Ciara. Her hubby, quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, took her on a romantic date Saturday and shut down the Seattle Art Museum.

All together now: Awwwww.

Ciara and Wilson married in July 2016 in an extravagant wedding in England. In addition to Sienna, Ciara has an adorable son named Future from a previous relationship. Naturally, she and the kids love to support Wilson during football season, as the photo shows.

Oh... The Faces We Make...#FunTimes

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Clearly, whether she's sitting in a stadium or attending a major fashion show, Ciara knows how to dress for the occasion.  

TAGS/ Ciara , Fashion Week , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.