Kim Kardashian Goes Icy Blond! See Her Silvery New Locks

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian wanted a change.
The star stepped out in the Big Apple Wednesday night, kicking off New York Fashion Week with a new 'do. The reality star was sporting metallic blond locks as she sat front row at Tom Ford's spring-summer 2018 runway show, a dramatic change from her typically dark-hued tresses.
Paired with her sleek icy locks, the mother of two donned a black body-con dress and open-toed heels with minimal accessories. "We changed up the look—a little wet, longer," the mogul said on social media while inside a car as she made her way to the event.
From the front row, the star could also applaud her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, who strutted the runway along with supermodels Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls. Meanwhile, plenty more famous faces were in the audience, from iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford and songstress Ciara to basketball pro Russell Westbrook and actor Ansel Elgort
While this may be the iciest hue the star has rocked, Kardashian is no stranger to blond hair. Whether with a wig or newly dyed locks, she's sported plenty of platinum blond looks in the past, particularly for fashion events. However, after she went platinum in 2015, she wanted to give her hair a break.
"I did love the blond and I wish I could have kept it a little longer [but] I really wanted to go to Armenia being a brunette. I wish I had kept it a couple months longer," she told E's Catt Sadler after her trip. "I'll do it again, but I'm going to have to wait now a couple years because it just damaged my hair so much—I just need to get it back."
Well, the blond hair is once again back!