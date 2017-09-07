Kim Kardashian Goes Icy Blond! See Her Silvery New Locks

Kim Kardashian wanted a change.

The star stepped out in the Big Apple Wednesday night, kicking off New York Fashion Week with a new 'do. The reality star was sporting metallic blond locks cut and colored by hairstylist Chris Appleton as she sat front row at Tom Ford's spring-summer 2018 runway show. The look was a dramatic change from her typically dark-hued tresses.

Paired with her sleek icy locks—which she called on her website "the modern version of a platinum blond"—the mother of two donned a black body-con dress and open-toed heels with minimal accessories. "We changed up the look—a little wet, longer," the mogul said on social media while inside a car as she made her way to the event.

"I've been talking about going blond again for a long time, and I'm so happy I did! A lot of people initially thought I was wearing a wig, but it's my real hair," she later wrote on her website.